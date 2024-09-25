Journalist Drowns After Falling Into A River While Urinating In Freak Accident

I get it, sometimes you have to go really bad. And when you have to go, you have to go. Sadly, one journalist ended up falling into the river and drowning while attempting to urinate. It can only be described as a freak accident.

Authorities have a working theory that former BBC Radio Cymru editor Aled Glynne Davies drowned due to a bathroom accident. The journalist went missing all the way back on New Year's Eve in 2022. Now, an investigator says Davies drowned after falling into a river while going to the bathroom. The incident happened in Cardiff, Wales.

The 65-year-old journalist went missing after going for an after-dinner walk. More than 400 people turned out to try to locate Davies. Sadly, they located his body two miles away on January 4, 2023. It had floated near the Cardiff Sailing Club. Coroner Kate Robertson confirmed what caused the journalist's death. She said that the former editor fell into the River Taff. He fell while urinating.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Journalist Drowns

How did the coroner determine this? Well, the man's zipper on his pants was still open. Additionally, they found that Davies was alive upon falling into the river. However, he suffered dry drowning. It's where your airway closes from choking on water. No water actually enters your lungs, but you die from suffocation.

Previously, his wife reflected on the last time she saw her husband. He had been excited about their son's wedding. "He had taken his house keys. That proved to me that he intended to come home that night. He was afraid of water and felt the cold terribly," she said.

Dr. Meleri Morgan, a pathologist at the University Hospital of Wales, confirmed that alcohol more drugs played a role in his passing. Ultimately, it's a tragic accident. Following his passing, several of his friends and work colleagues paid tribute to the late journalist. BBC Wales Director Rhuanedd Richards wrote about him.

"Aled was an innovative, energetic and passionate editor during his time leading BBC Radio Cymru between 1995 and 2006. His passing is a great loss to the broadcasting world as well as to the Welsh language," said Richards in a statement.