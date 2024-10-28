Is This A Sci-Fi Movie Or Real Life? 'Alien Egg' Found In River Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

If you're a fan of sci-fi movies then you may love this news. Although, me personally...I wish that some of this new findings would stay in the movies. Scientists discovered an 'Alien Egg' found in a river and if that's not terrifying enough we are learning that these 'eggs' are spreading rapidly. No, this isn't some Halloween prank, this is really happening. The stuff of nightmares is coming to life.

'Alien Egg' Found In River, What Is It?

Okay, although it looks like an alien egg, scientists do not actually think it is an alien egg. Scientists know what this strange orange bag is. The NY Post reports that it is a "colony of Bryozoans, slimy little hermaphrodites that cluster together to create a dinosaur-egg like pod." However, scientists are perplexed as to why this colony of Bryozoans were in a canal in Holland.

Apparently this 'Alien egg' phenomenon does not occur in The Netherlands, so it is one giant mystery. Local ecologist, Anne Nijs explained how this giant orange pod formed. "The big bag is formed by several animals together. At a certain point they form a colony and different colonies can then stick together again." After all of the colonies unite the bag then sticks itself to something.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

This 'Alien egg" was discovered in the river by volunteers. While it looks absolutely terrifying, experts assured people that it is harmless. In fact, these microscopic critters have been around since 1883 and hail from the East Coast of the United States. As an East Coast resident I cannot tell you how unsettling that news is.

In fact, a cluster of these 'alien eggs' were found in Oklahoma last year, leading to more trending headlines and new forming conspiracy theories. One last chilling thought to leave you with. The NY Post shares this terrifying data. "There are nearly 6,000 recorded species of the obscure beings." So think about that the next time you decide to take a dip somewhere.