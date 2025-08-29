Invasive Species With Teeth Found In Lake Washington: What To Know

An invasive species with teeth was found lurking in Lake Washington. Fortunately, a brave lifeguard sprang into action and removed the animal from the water.

We're talking about the alligator snapping turtle. The amphibian is an invasive species for the region, but somehow made its way into Lake Washington all the same. In a Facebook post, Kirkland Parks and Community Services shared what happened, along with a photo of the invasive species.

They wrote, "Big thanks to Lifeguard Supervisor Dani! Last week, Dani safely removed this Alligator Snapping Turtle from under the dock at Juanita Beach Park . While they may look interesting, snapping turtles are invasive and can be aggressive. Their powerful jaws can cause serious injury, so if you see one, please keep your distance and alert a lifeguard or park staff. Thanks to Dani, our lifeguard team, ACO Arnold, and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife for keeping the beach fun and safe for everyone!"

Invasive Species

In response to the capture of the invasive species, several people commented about the turtle. One wrote, "How on earth did that Beasty get in Lake Washington? That's not native around here."

Another wrote, "Who released it? Obviously, no one knows, but you have to really stupid to release a predator like this. Thank goodness you guys were able to capture it. I hope you destroy it, or throw it far out into the ocean."

Yet another wrote, "TIL that we have these in our area. New fear unlocked!"

While the population may be an invasive species in Washington, it's numbers have been dwindling in Kansas. The Department of Wildlife for the state writes , "Populations of Alligator Snapping Turtles have been declining across the species' range due to over-harvest and habitat fragmentation from the construction of dams and reservoirs. An Alligator Snapping Turtle has not been observed in the state of Kansas since the last known individual was captured in Onion Creek, a tributary of the Verdigris River, in 1991. In response to these declines, a captive breeding program was established by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) at a hatchery facility in Tishomingo, OK in 1999."

The species was reintroduced in Illinois, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.