Invasive Insects Have Already Invaded 17 States And Are A Real Summer Pest

Invasive insects have become a real summer pest and already invaded 17 states across the country. It's enough for officials to warn locals about the nuisance.

Spotted lanternflies are making themselves at home in the U.S. They've been spotted in 17 states in 2025 so far. World Population Review tracker says those states are Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia and West Virginia.

Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding urges residents to look for and destroy the invasive insects' eggs before they have time to hatch.

"You can help keep lanternflies from becoming a summer nuisance and harming our valuable grape and nursery industries," Redding said in a April 2025 press release. "Every spotted lanternfly egg mass you scrape and squash is 30-50 damage-causing insects that won't hatch in May," he continued.

Invasive Insects

The official also urged they are intent on battling the invasive species.