Insane Video Shows A Dramatic Confrontation Between An Eagle And Crocodile

While eagles soar in the sky and crocodiles lurk beneath the water's surface they do occasionally meet. The pair of animals met recently at a South Africa National Park, where they fought over the same prey. Check out the insane footage of these two incredible animals going head to head. An eagle and a crocodile have a dramatic confrontation in this epic video.

Dramatic Confrontation Between An Eagle And Crocodile

Gavin Ellard was visiting Kruger National Park when he caught the epic confrontation on camera. A crocodile was relaxing after making an impressive catch, when an eagle saw its opportunity. The eagle swoops down and steals the prey from the crocodile's clutches.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

However, the crocodile is not going to give up so easily. As the bird glides atop of the water, the crocodile engages in a heated pursuit. The reptile chases after the eagle, who is now realizing its life may be in danger. As the crocodile advances towards the shore the eagle realizes the threat and drops the prey onto the edge of the bank.

As the eagle flies off, the crocodile snatches its catch up in its massive jaws. Content with its hard-earned meal. The eagle watches from further up on the bank. The pair then return to their respective domains.

Do Eagles And Crocodiles Cross Paths Often?

While you may think that an eagle and a crocodile would never cross paths, that is not the case. The Smithsonian shares, "Bald eagles are opportunistic foragers but prefer fish as their primary food and are found in great densities where fish are abundant." Older crocodiles also eat fish as one of their primary food sources.

Since both of these animals share a primary food source, it is not uncommon for the pair to cross paths. Between an eagle's sharp talons and the crocodile's massive jaws, these poor fish don't stand a chance. The park visitors that day were very lucky to have encountered such an epic display between an eagle and a crocodile.