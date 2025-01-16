If You Fall Through The Ice During Winter, Don't Panic — Remember Several Crucial Tips

Every winter at Wide Open Country we write tragic tales about people falling through the ice and either drowning or freezing to death. I frankly hope I never have to write another one of these stories. So remember some crucial tips if you ever find yourself in a situation where you take an unforeseen polar plunge.

The most important rule to remember is to not panic. Panic is your enemy in life-threatening situations. I know the water is cold and is going to try to send you for a shock. But if you don't keep a clear head then you're likely to make a potentially fatal error. Minnesota's Department of Resources says as much:"What should you do if you fall through the ice? First, try not to panic. This may be easier said than done unless you have worked out a survival plan in advance. Read through these steps so that you can be prepared."

Meanwhile, Josh Gerritsen, who is an avid ice skater, has his own tips for avoiding death when falling through the ice. He even started teaching his own survival course in Maine for just this.

Falling Through The Ice

The best tip is obviously prevention. You want to make sure that the ice is solid and sturdy and can support your weight. Use an axe or chisel to test its density. West Bend Cares also has some solid advice on ice thickness:

"2" or less - STAY OFF!

4" - Ice fishing or other activities on foot

5" - Snowmobile or ATV

8" - 12" - Car or small pickup

12" - 15" - Medium truck"

But if you do fall through the ice, then Gerritsen recommends avoid trying to scramble for the edge of the ice. Moving too quickly can break even more of the ice. Instead, you want to spread your arms as far and as wide on the ice as you Can And kick as hard as you can to try to lift yourself up. Try to stay horizontal to avoid slipping back into the water. By spreading your arms, you're spreading the weight.

"The main reason I do this is ... I want people to feel a little more empowered and not just scared," Gerritsen told the Bangor Daily News. "Knowledge is power, and when you know how to read the ice, how to measure the ice, how to be careful and to always have the safety tools, it takes away that irrational fear. I think it's good to have a healthy fear of the ice."