'Hunting Wives' Star Reveals Real Life Political Figure That Inspired Her Character

The Hunting Wives star Malin Akerman is dishing the tea on the inspiration behind her character Margo, on the latest Netflix hit show.

The Hunting Wives has been a hit with fans so far, thanks to its twists and turns, among other things. It's safe to say that Akerman has created a memorable character in Margo. Margo is a Texas housewife who's also involved in politics, murder, and mayhem. Unsurprisingly, the Hunting Wives team looked to real life to create the character.

But the real life inspiration may not be who you think. Akerman reveals the character was inspired by First Lady Melania Trump.

"During filming, [the creative team] described Margo as a bit like Melania Trump, someone who 'came into a marriage to this rich man as one woman,' then finds the expectations for her have shifted once he becomes politically ambitious," Akerman told Vulture. "That was the only reference, really."

'Hunting Wives' Star Speaks Out

Akerman says that Trump wasn't the only inspiration for her Hunting Wives character. She said that was also inspired by her own brushes with high society.

"It's just high society," she said. "I've mingled with aristocrats and high-society people and seen the games that go into it. For lack of a better word, I wouldn't say 'authenticity' is how those people lead."

Meanwhile, Melania Trump has tried to keep a low profile despite being one of the most prominent women in the world. Recently, her legal team reached out to Democratic strategist James Carville and his Politics War Room podcast about comments he made. He ended up editing and removing some comments from his podcast likely to avoid a legal issue. So, Hunting Wives better watch out.

"After the episode, we received a letter from Melania Trump's lawyer," Carville said. "He took issue with our title of one of those YouTube videos from that episode and a couple of comments I made about the first lady. We took a look at what they complained about, and we took down the video and edited out those comments from the episode. I also take back these statements and apologize."