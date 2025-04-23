Hunter Comes Face To Face With Charging Grizzly, Forced To Put It Down

Hunter vs grizzly bear, it's a tale as old as time. With bears waking up for the spring, we were bound to get this year's addition of man vs. wild. In the first reported incident of the year, a hunter came face to face with a charging grizzly.

He had been hunting for shed antlers in Montana when he encountered the bear. When the animal charged him, the hunter quickly raised his gun and killed the bear. We'll have to tally this one for Team Hunter. But these stories don't always end like this. A grizzly can be a major threat to people in the outdoors.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP), the creature was a 250 pound female. The incident happened last Friday in Dupuyer, Montana. The hunter said he had been leaving the area when the grizzly charged him. That's when he was forced to put down the bear before it put him down. Fortunately, he suffered no injuries.

Hunter Faces Grizzly

It's the risk of the woods. Hunter Zach Key spoke with Cowboy State Daily about the dangers of shed antler hunting. He says that he always takes a handgun and bear spray as a precaution. A grizzly isn't something you want to leave to chance. Mistakes can happen. For instance, what happens if your gun jams or you run out of bear spray?

"I pack both. It's pretty cheap insurance to have both. If your pistol jams, you still have your bear spray. If your bear spray runs out, you have your pistol," he said. He highlighted how quick a bear can move. "After 35 years of hunting in the backcountry, you think you're a bada—" but a bear can quickly humble you.

If you're going to be outdoors, especially in Montana and the West, it's best to be prepared.

"Hike in groups, make noise to prevent surprising bears, and familiarize yourself with signs of bear activity. These signs include tracks, scat, diggings, and flocks of magpies or ravens, which can indicate a nearby food source," according to Game and Fish's advice for shed hunters.