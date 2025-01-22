Hunter Bags A Behemoth Of An Elk That May Just Break A World Record

Let's give this hunter a hand. He may have just set a world record with this behemoth of an elk. Seriously, it looks about the size of a small minivan.
Casey Brooks took down the beast of a deer at the beginning of the year in Washington state. What a way to start the New Year. It's just another day for the hunter who already has the third- and fourth-ranking nontypical P&Y records. This elk in particular has a gross score of 490 4/8 inches and a net score of 480 4/8 inches.
The bagged antlers will undergo a 60-day drying period in order to be considered for the record books. But the current record, set in 2020, was a net score of 449 4/8 inches for P&Y. Meanwhile, B&C's current record is 478 5/8 inches. So Brooks stands a good shot at beating both of these records with the animal.
In a social media post, his son Beau Brooks reflected on his father's accomplishments. He wrote, "A lifelong dream has been fulfilled—my father, Casey Brooks, has done it! Pending official confirmation, he has shattered the world record for a Rocky Mountain elk taken with a bow, potentially dethroning both the Pope and Young record (449 4/8 net) and Spider Bull's all-time Boone and Crockett record. This bull scored an unbelievable 480 4/8 net and 490 4/8 gross, officially green-scored by a Boone and Crockett scorer."
Hunter Bags Elk
According to the hunter's son, this elk in particular had been a white whale of sorts. His father had tracked the animal for years, but became committed to hunting him this year.