Hunter Bags A Behemoth Of An Elk That May Just Break A World Record

Let's give this hunter a hand. He may have just set a world record with this behemoth of an elk. Seriously, it looks about the size of a small minivan. Casey Brooks took down the beast of a deer at the beginning of the year in Washington state. What a way to start the New Year. It's just another day for the hunter who already has the third- and fourth-ranking nontypical P&Y records. This elk in particular has a gross score of 490 4/8 inches and a net score of 480 4/8 inches. The bagged antlers will undergo a 60-day drying period in order to be considered for the record books. But the current record, set in 2020, was a net score of 449 4/8 inches for P&Y. Meanwhile, B&C's current record is 478 5/8 inches. So Brooks stands a good shot at beating both of these records with the animal.

In a social media post, his son Beau Brooks reflected on his father's accomplishments. He wrote, "A lifelong dream has been fulfilled—my father, Casey Brooks, has done it! Pending official confirmation, he has shattered the world record for a Rocky Mountain elk taken with a bow, potentially dethroning both the Pope and Young record (449 4/8 net) and Spider Bull's all-time Boone and Crockett record. This bull scored an unbelievable 480 4/8 net and 490 4/8 gross, officially green-scored by a Boone and Crockett scorer." Hunter Bags Elk According to the hunter's son, this elk in particular had been a white whale of sorts. His father had tracked the animal for years, but became committed to hunting him this year.

He wrote, "Dad and his friends had been tracking this bull for years, finding sheds and keeping tabs on him. This year, with the coveted raffle tag in hand, Dad committed to the hunt. The season allowed him to pursue the bull from September 1 through December 31, and he hunted relentlessly, day in and day out, through the entire period. Finally, in December, the bull reappeared, and Dad began his final push."

Of course, the hunter even underestimated how big this animal was. The elk was indeed massive. But the hunt almost didn't happen. Casey almost died late last year in a car accident that injured him.

His son wrote, "What makes this achievement even more incredible is the adversity Dad faced along the way. In December, he survived a near-fatal car accident, colliding head-on with a snowplow. By some miracle, he walked away with a fractured wrist and a torn rotator cuff—injuries that would have sidelined most hunters. But not Casey Brooks. With adrenaline coursing through him and a determination that defied the odds, he made the perfect shot, sealing his place in elk hunting history."