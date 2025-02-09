Hundreds Of Flights Canceled As Winter Storm Hits Northeast

Another winter storm is barreling across the United States. It's certainly been a winter of snow. This time, the Northeast is feeling winter's fury. Now, hundreds of flights have been canceled.

Additionally, thousands of people across the Northeast are without power. The storm moved from the Great Lakes to New York and Boston. As a result, airports had to adjust their travel plans. Cue a bunch of frustrated flyers. In total, more than 3,300 flights got delayed. Meanwhile, airports had to straight up cancel 300 flights. If you were one of the flyers affected, I know it must be very frustrating. But it's better to practice safety in these situations.

"Due to a winter storm across the northeast, Boston Logan expects delays and cancellations," the Boston airport said. Meanwhile, Philadelphia International Airport had to change its flight plans as well. However, there is some good news. The winter storm is unlikely to linger for too long.

Winter Storm Hits Northeast

"One good thing with this storm, it is moving pretty quickly, so it's not gonna be a prolonged winter weather event," said Bob Oravec, a forecaster, told the Associated Press. "It looks like the snow will definitely be coming to an end earlier in the day on Sunday, after which the weather will be fairly tranquil for a few days."

However, you should refrain from traveling. The winter storm has made things dangerous to travel around. It's always important to practice proper precautions.

"This weekend's winter weather will make getting around difficult, with snow and potentially freezing rain creating slippery and icy conditions," said New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol.

Meanwhile, Mayor Eric Adams announced, "Our city agencies are ready to answer the call and keep New Yorkers safe as we expect freezing temperatures and snowfall this weekend. New York City Emergency Management Department (NYCEM) has warned that the forecasted conditions are creating 'slushy, thick roadways."

Governor Kathy Hochul also issued a state of emergency following the winter storm. In Pennsylvania, thousands of people are still without power. Hopefully, things will get squared away as the snow leaves the area.