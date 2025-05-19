How Texas Fisherman Is Using 3D Printing Hack To Catch Bass

The future is now. You don't have to fight technology. Embrace it. One Texas fisherman used a 3D printing hack to catch bass in style.

Texas fisherman Goya Lin 3D-prints his own lures for fishing. The fisherman has created a lure that resembles a string of ducklings. This makes it easier than ever to catch largemouths. But the road before wasn't an easy one. It took more than two years and 500 casts to perfect the bass lure. He's shared his progress on YouTube for fans.

Speaking with Outdoor Life, Lin said, "I will not say I'm an expert, but I do like to try new things." Lin said his inspiration was fly fishing for trout.

"I was surprised that in bass fishing, people usually just buy their baits from the store," Lin says. "I thought maybe I could bring that mindset from fly fishing into bass fishing in Texas."

Fisherman Talks Lures

Fast forward to 2020, Lin got a 3D printer, which inspired his fishing project. The fisherman used a special software to design his own bass fishing lures. He also decided to film himself and upload it online. "That excitement I have when I catch a fish? I wanted to capture that. I thought I might watch it later down the road to remind me," Lin explains. "I also wanted to connect with my kids. Nowadays, kids don't talk to their parents a lot, but they do watch a lot of videos."

As far as the bass largemouth lure goes, it was actually inspired by an alligator. Lin wanted to catch an alligator. But the fisherman ended up catching a largemouth instead. "I saw the alligator and thought, 'Where there are alligators, there are probably baby alligators. Maybe I should make a baby alligator bait," Lin said.

It's something the fisherman has enjoyed ever since.

"It's an iterative process," Lin says. "I just kept improving everything until it came together. It's still not perfect."

It's allowed him to interact with his fans as well.

"People look at the tools and feel intimidated by them, but they should just take the first step. There is always a first step. If you try it and like it, you take more steps and get better." Lin says. "The internet is your best friend. If you don't know how to do something, just do a search. Most of the time, you will find an answer."