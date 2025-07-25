How A Moose Freak Accident Caused A Plane Crash That Killed An Alaska Congresswoman's Husband

Two years after a plane crash killed an Alaska congresswoman's husband, the cause has finally been determined. And it's all thanks to a moose.

Or at least the remains of one.

Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction. Back in 2023, a plane crash killed Eugene Peltola Jr., the husband of history-making Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola. The aircraft crashed shortly after taking off, killing Eugene.

However, ultimately, Peltola Jr.'s death may have been caused by his own actions. Authorities determined that weight distribution combined with heavy winds killed him. According to The Associated Press, the Piper PA-18-150 Super Cub plane was more than 117 pounds overweight. This was thanks to the large amount of moose meat that Eugene was trying to transport.

Moose Leads To Plane Crash

He had been the only one on board when the plane crashed. Additionally, he had set moose antlers outside the plane's right wing, creating drag after takeoff. The weight and drag made the plane unbalanced. It "would have likely resulted in the airplane having insufficient power and/or control authority to maneuver above terrain."

Clint Johnson, NTSB's Alaska region chief, told Alaska News Source that these contributing factors caused the plane to crash. Otherwise, it would have landed safely. Previously, Eugene agreed to haul moose meat for a group of hunters. He had already transported meat the day previous and was in the process of transporting another load.

However, he did not weigh the cargo prior to taking off. Although two people tried to administer care for the man, Eugene died within two hours of the crash. Following his death, his wife filed a legal suit against the plane's owners.

She alleges that the owner instructed Eugene how to store the moose cargo on the plane and had him operating under dangerous conditions. She's seeking $100,000 in damages. That suit was filed in July. The situation is a sad but important reminder about aviation. Plane weight plays an important role in safety.

Sadly in this case the moose cargo was too heavy for the journey and led to unsafe conditions.