How A Bird Caused Life-Changing Motorcycle Crash For A Neuroscientist Turned OnlyFans Model

If the Final Destination movies got one thing right, then it's the fact that the smallest thing can cause a tragic accident. While real life isn't a movie, this also holds true. A bird caused a tragic life-changing motorcycle crash for a neuroscientist turned OnlyFans model.

Mercedes Valentine was riding her motorcycle when she hit a bird. Hitting a pigeon head-on caused the OnlyFans model to swerve out of control. The resulting crash almost killed her. It left her with a fractured skull, a broken nose, shoulder, and also breaks in four of he ribs. She shattered her pelvis as well.

Following the accident, Valentine experienced memory loss, unable to remember a month before the accident or after. "When I open my eyes, I sometimes don't even recognize myself," she told NeedToKnow. "Because I function differently and can't remember most things, it's like my brain is someone else's."

She continued, "It's been really confusing and emotionally challenging to come to terms with. I've had to start living, and adapting to doing so, as a different person."

It's safe to say that the OnlyFans model regrets the day she encountered the bird while biking. But she said she wasn't speeding when she hit the bird. "I wasn't being clever and was going very fast down a residential street where there was a pigeon on the lamppost above me," she admitted. "As I approached, it swooped down, and not knowing what it was at the time, I tried to avoid it. But then it hit me head on, and I swerved."

OnlyFans Model And A Bird

She ended up crashing into a park car and being flung through the air.

"I was lying in the road for about two minutes before they arrived. I was blue and not responding, my pupils were dilated and it was assumed I was dead," Valentine shared. "My dad ultimately saved my life, as he took off my helmet to stop it from choking me and stop the bleeding as best he could."

The memory loss has been the worst for the OnlyFans model. It's affected her everyday life.