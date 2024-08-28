Hotel Employee Reveals List Of Things You Should Never Do When Staying At One

Everyone hopes for 5-star service when staying at a hotel. However, besides getting great service, you should also try to be a great guest. There are many dos and don'ts to being a great hotel guest. This hotel employee shares her list of things you should never do when staying at a hotel with the world.

When Staying At A Hotel Do Not Do This

While you may think there isn't much you shouldn't do while staying at a hotel, hotel workers may disagree. Apart from some of the obvious choices, such as not causing damage or stealing things from the room, there are additional factors to consider. This woman used to work in a hotel, and she shares her eight things you should never do when staying in a hotel.

1. Do Not Turn Up On The Wrong Date

While this may seem self-explanatory, the woman on TikTok has obviously had issues with this in the past. Guests miss their reservation by one day and incorrectly assume that they can still arrive at their reservation. The TikTok warned, "Do not show up the day after your reservation, thinking that you're going to check in. It has gone into no-show, and we no longer have that reservation."

2. Avoid Booking Third Party

Next, the woman, who goes by @mamafromarkansas on TikTok, warns against using third parties to make your hotel reservation. She tells viewers, "Do not book third party, do not book with them...we cannot touch that reservation because you booked third party." She equates it to ordering DoorDash and the restaurant messing up your food. While some viewers understood her point, this item on the list of things you should never do gained some pushback from viewers.

@Ice Queen commented: "Just bc u can't fix the issue for the 3rd party doesn't mean the 3rd party won't fix it. A hotel canceled on me, and hotel prices had skyrocketed. 3rd party paid the difference for a different hotel!"

@Mariposa1964 commented: "?? Is she serious? I always go through Expedia. never ever had a problem. EVER!"

3. Do Not Book The Wrong Dates

While this may seem like common sense, accidents happen; based on this TikTok video, it appears they happen more often than not. When booking a reservation at a hotel, be sure to triple-check the dates you are booking for. The woman states, "Do not get mad at an employee because you booked the wrong dates for the reservation." Many hotels will send a confirmation email; always double-check that to ensure you have selected the correct dates for your stay.

4. Stop Triple Checking Availability

This hotel worker explained that if you call the hotel and are told there are no rooms available, trust that employee. She continues, "If you call, and ask if we have availability on a certain date, and we tell you no, please don't ask four more times." She confirms that employees are not lying and that the screen they are looking at confirms there are no available rooms.

5. Do Not Leave Children Unmanaged

While bringing a child is not on the list of things you should never do when staying at a hotel, leaving them unmanaged is. This woman seems to speak from personal experience when she recalls a memory of children being unattended while their parents got drunk in the hotel bar.

6. Avoid Leaving A Secret Bad Review

Although bad reviews are sometimes warranted, this woman argues that leaving one without addressing with employees first is bad taste. She instead asks that guests discuss their issues with the staff before leaving, giving them a chance to remedy the situation.

7. Do Not Assume A Hotel Has Amenities

Another thing to do when staying at a hotel is to check the amenities. If you are seeking a hotel with a pool, gym, or spa service, ensure that the hotel you are selecting offers those amenities. Not all hotels are built alike, and some may not offer what you want. This hotel employee urges guests not to get mad at her or other employees when they have not first checked what amenities the hotel offers.

8. Do Not Assume Policies Do Not Apply To You

Although everyone wants to feel special, this woman warns guests not to assume they are. She advises her viewers, "Please do not be the person who thinks that policies do not apply to you." A very common hotel policy that often causes arguments is the cancellation policy. This woman clearly lays out her hotel's policy. She states, "We have a 24-hour cancellation policy, which means if you call the day of your reservation, you're gonna' get charged the late cancellation fee."

How To Be A Great Hotel Guest

Now that you have the list of things you should never do when staying at a hotel, here are some things you can do. Not only can you do these things, but you should. This list from Food & Wine goes over ways to be a great hotel guest.