Horseback Riding Instructor Identified As Victim Of Deadly Helicopter Crash

Authorities have confirmed the three people who died in a deadly helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight. One of those people was a horseback riding instructor.

She had gone on a flight lesson with her partner on August 25. That's when the helicopter crashed into a field. The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed the deadly helicopter crash in an online statement.

Both horseback instructor Justyna Czoska, 52, and Wojciech Kowalkowski, 49, died in the crash. Additionally, Simon Hewitt also died in the crash. Meanwhile, a fourth unidentified person survived the helicopter crash.

"We are heartbroken to share the passing of our mum, she was beautiful, funny, talkative, optimistic and kind - always wanting to make those around her happy. She was our best friend, we miss the sound of her voice, we will miss her forever. The memories with her will last a lifetime," Czoska's family said. Deadly Helicopter Crash

The horseback riding instructor's daughter also took to social media to mourn her loss after the helicopter crash.

"I have no words," she wrote . "The world took my mum too soon, she was the best mum you could ask for, loved by everyone . I never thought I'd be writing something like this."

Meanwhile, the Turpins Lodge Riding School, mourned her as well.

"Many of you will have been coached, met and been friends with our lovely Justyna. Justyna's lessons were always filled with smiles, fun and happiness!" a spokesperson for the riding school wrote. "Our thoughts go out to Justyna's daughters, family and friends at this awful time. Justyna was a wonderful coach, horse woman and lovely lady."

The family of Wojciech Kowalkowsk also remembered him in a statement.

"He always made me happy and always made my mum happy and always made what was a family. He helped and was a heart-filled person," one of Czoska's daughters said of Kowalkowski.

Simon was also remembered for being a kind father and joy to be around.

"Simon was the most wonderful, intelligent, kind man and father. He bought so much joy and light into our lives. we are absolutely broken," his partner and family said.

All three sadly died in the helicopter crash.