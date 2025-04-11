Horse Named After Reba McEntire Among 21 That Died In Giant Barn Fire

Let's pour one out for a horse named after Reba McEntire along with 20 of its brethren. Sadly, all 21 horses perished in a giant deadly barn fire.

The massive blaze happened in Marion County, Florida in the morning hours of April 8. Sadly, given the early hours and how quickly the barn went ablaze, there was little anyone could do for the animals. A security guard at Roberts Quarter Horses stumbled onto the blaze. They saw the entire barn go up in flames and smoke.

Horses Die In Barn Fire

According to local station WCJB, the security guard quickly called emergency services shortly before 4 in the morning. Authorities and first responders arrived to the property several minutes later. However, by the time that they had arrived, the roof of the barn had collapsed from the fire. All 21 horses inside of the barn perished due to the blaze. That included a horse named after Reba McEntire herself. Another horse was named after the popular Dolly Parton classic "Jolene."

Other horse names included Cadillac, Drama, and Spot. Owner Roby Roberts mourned the loss of his animals in a statement to authorities. Fortunately, no humans were injured in the barn fire. However, there was nothing that could be done to save the building or the animals. It took fire crews more than hour to put out the blaze.

The Roberts family owns Robert Quarter Horses as well the largest horse complex in America — World Equestrian Center.

"We are aware of a tragic incident that occurred on private property personally owned by the individuals who also own World Equestrian Center," WEC wrote in a statement shared with WCJB. "While the private property is entirely separate from and not affiliated with World Equestrian Center business or operations, we extend our deepest sympathies to those affected."

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. They haven't revealed the cause of the blaze. However, the owner suspects that a fan or golf cart could be the cause of the barn fire. Whatever the cause, it's a tragic situation. Those horses never stood a chance and could not be saved.