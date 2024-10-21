Horrifying Moment Orca At SeaWorld Uses Bathroom Before Splashing Crowd With Feces

Well that's very crappy, isn't it? A viral video is going around of an orca at SeaWorld splashing the audience with feces. I feel like I have to take a shower just watching the video.

You can see the orca in the middle of its usual routine. That's when the killer whale suddenly decides to use the bathroom all in the tank. The water suddenly turns a murky brown. Terrible but not horrifying, right? Well, SeaWorld has a splash zone. The animal then barrels through the water sending water and feces flying all over the crowd.

It's a really crappy situation. People said the smell was unbearable.

"It was shocking," said Samantha King, a guest. "We expected to get wet sitting so close, but not like that. It smelled awful, and people were gagging."

Meanwhile, social media viewers believe the orca did it intentionally. One wrote, "Ocra's are incredibly smart. It knew it exactly what he did." Another wrote, "The whale knows. It's trying to tell everyone that it's tired of jumping for everyone." Another wrote, "They paid for that."

Yet another wrote, "All orcas belong in the wild." And another wrote, "Lol. homeboy looks horrified."

As far as health concerns go, there's a risk of the crowd getting sick. Orca feces carries bacteria as well as germs and could potentially be dangerous to people. Marine expert Dr. Lisa Brown. "The risk of infection is low, but there are still concerns. Direct contact with feces can be dangerous, especially for those with compromised immune systems or open wounds."

She warned also that there may be parasites in the orca's feces as well. "It's vital to prevent direct contact with whale excrement because they can contain pathogens," the doctor said. We can only hope that the took a long shower afterward

Later, SeaWorld apologized for what had happened. "We regret this unfortunate event and are taking every step to ensure the safety and comfort of our guests. Our team followed established protocols to minimize health risks and will review our procedures to prevent this from happening again," the statement read.