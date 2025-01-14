Homeowner Shocked To Find Deer At Doorway In Hilarious Ring Camera Encounter

While ring cameras are usually installed for home security, they can sometimes catch hilarious encounters. One such encounter happened in Canada when a homeowner was shocked to find a deer at her doorstep. The entire adorable deer encounter was caught on her ring camera.

Canadian Woman Goes Viral For Deer Ring Camera Encounter

This Canadian woman has gone viral for being hilarious and relatable during her most recent deer encounter. A deer approached her doorstep and began enjoying her holiday arrangements as a nice evening snack. While I love these little critters, I know personally just how frustrating it can be when the wildlife eats your holiday plants. Luckily, this woman put her foot down...or I guess her voice down?

As she uses her ring camera to scare off the deer. The video starts with her saying, "Umm excuse me, Buck?" To which the adorable creature raised his head and looked into the camera. Almost as if he was saying, "Woah how does this lady know my name?"

Then, the woman continued, "Hey. Hi. Can you stop eating my holiday arrangement?" Honestly I think she is being so polite here haha. The buck looks directly at her, through the camera and seems to be saying, "Oh sh*t, she caught me." As she states, "Back up buddy," the buck begins to slowly retreat down the stairs.

Just One More Bite

As the deer is retreating down the steps, the woman assumes she is in the clear. She states, "Okay, Merry Christmas." Assuming that she and her ring camera have successfully scared off the deer. However, this buck took her moment of kindness and ran with it.

Perhaps he though the ring camera could no longer see him at the bottom of the stairs. After two seconds of hesitation, he makes his way back over to the holiday arrangement. Prepared to take just one more nibble for the road. Then, the woman begins scolding him the same way you would your dog who is trying to take food off of the counter.

"No. No. Stop," she said calmly. The deer slowly extended its neck towards the arrangement but ultimately chose to heed her warning. Then, he sauntered off into the night. Most likely looking for another house that has holiday arrangements and no ring cameras.