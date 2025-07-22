Heroic Father Saves 4-Year-Old After Mountain Lion Attacks Child At Olympic National Park

A heroic father came to the aid of a 4-year-old after a mountain lion attacked his child at Olympic National Park. He sprang into action, saving the injured young child.

The National Park Service confirmed in a press release the animal attacked the child while the family was at the park on July 20.

"On July 20, a four-year-old child was injured by a mountain lion near the Victoria Overlook area on Hurricane Ridge in Olympic National Park," the statement read. "Park staff located and dispatched the animal on July 21. There are no current threats to the public."

Officials also added, "Rangers were notified of the attack at around 3:15 p.m. on July 20. According to initial reports, a collared mountain lion bit a child walking with their family on a popular trail."

First responders came to the aid of the family after the mountain lion attack.

Mountain Lion Attack

"Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue (Clallam County Fire District 2) paramedics and park staff responded to the incident and transferred the victim via LifeFlight to a Level 1 Trauma Center," the release continued. "The patient is undergoing treatment for their injuries in a Seattle hospital. To protect their privacy, identifying details will not be released at this time."

Fortunately, the child didn't suffer any major injuries. Rangers are now on the lookout for the mountain lion.

"Rangers located the cougar shortly after the canine team joined the effort but did not complete the dispatch operation until the following morning," officials said.

Eye-witness Steve Murrow noted that the father came to the aid of the child and his partner after the mountain lion attacked them. He saved their lives.

"We heard like screaming of a small child," Murrow said.

Murrow explained how the father saved the child.

"I don't think that kid would survive if it wasn't for his dad jumping in," Murrow said. "I mean, he's a hero."

It's not the first time a mountain lion attacked a young child. Last year, a big cat attacked a 5-year-old at a picnic.

"The children were playing in the immediate vicinity of the family's picnic table when a mountain lion attacked a 5-year-old boy, causing significant but non-life-threatening injuries," the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said in a release on Facebook at the time.