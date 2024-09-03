Here's What Really Happens When You Get Sucked Into A Tornado

The Wizard of Oz did a great job of successfully striking fear into people's hearts regarding tornados. The sight of Dorthy's home being lifted into the sky by the swirling dark cloud of wind is enough to make anyone fearful of this intense weather. Although most of us will be lucky enough never to experience being sucked into a tornado, some individuals have had that terrifying experience. Now, they are living to tell the tale of what really happens when you get sucked into a tornado.

What Really Happens When You Get Sucked Into A Tornado?

Unilad shares several "first-hand accounts of tornado survivors" that show us what it is truly like to be in this terrifying situation. The first account is from a Gulf War veteran who survived being sucked into a tornado. He told Unilad that it was "hands down one of the most traumatic and terrifying moments of his life."

From there, the source tells the story of Eric Simmons, who got stuck in a tornado inside his truck. The event occurred in May of 2019. Eric recalls that plants around him began to blow around funny. Then, he shares terrifying details of the following moments.

"Just like that, all around me was wind and it got real dark."

He recalls seeing a roof blow and shred apart over the top of him; at the same time, his back windshield shattered and covered him with broken glass. From there, he remembered, "I could feel the back of the truck lifting. I could still see out of the front windshield, and I could see power lines exploding out in front of me. The visibility was really poor at this point, but I could still see the flashes. It lasted for about 45 seconds, but it seemed like a lifetime."

Real Life Accounts

The National Weather Service has an entire page dedicated to people who have survived being sucked into a tornado. One such report is from Adam in Clevland, Tennesse. He experienced a tornado in 2020, and his account is chilling. Frustrated that a non-serious storm had knocked a tree onto his carport, Adam was outside taking care of that as a dangerous tornado approached.

Luckily, he managed to get inside the building before it struck, but that did not save him from experiencing all of the horrors. He recounts the events.

"My mind was racing with a million thoughts, regrets, prayers, etc., but I still noticed the pressure change and could feel air from under the door as it blew in towards me, then sucked back out of the room. I heard things slamming my house, then the sheetrock overhead fell down and it sounded like my roof lifted and came back down. I heard the sound of nails being pulled out of wood, glass breaking, and then the scariest sound I've ever heard, and pray that I never hear again. It was a groan. A moaning. And I can only describe it as evil. It caused me to shake head to toe."

Then, he continued sharing some details from after the tornado had struck. He stated,

"I suddenly felt something hit my head and everything was peaceful. I opened my eyes and moved part of the ceiling truss that had concussed me. I felt warmth on my wet head coming from a small cut. I was confused and very thirsty. I walked into the kitchen, kicking debris out of the way, and got an undisturbed glass from my counter and chugged a full glass of water. It came back to me slowly as I stared into the darkness of my living room, where I could see the moon peeking through the clouds through the holes in my ceiling, and even then it felt unreal."

Although these individuals were extremely lucky to survive being sucked into a tornado, they still experienced a terrifying ordeal. Be sure to take weather warnings seriously and do your best to prepare for any oncoming storms and tornados.