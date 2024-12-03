Heart Transplant Patient Gets Stranded In Snow While Traveling To Get Major Surgery

A heart transplant patient certainly had an eventful Thanksgiving holiday break. She was on her way to get the major surgery when she became trapped in a snowstorm.

As you can imagine with transplants, time is of the essence. You really can't wait when it comes to organs. Unfortunately, a snowstorm turned what should have been a routine drive into a fight for survival and a ticking clock.

The incident happened on November 29. The 64-year-old woman was traveling with her husband from Rochester, N.Y., to Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. The woman used a battery-powered heart pump and needed the heart transplant surgery. Doctors finally found her a donor organ when unforeseen circumstances hit.

According to a New York State Police release, a snowstorm stranded the couple on New York State Route 5 near Portland. Road conditions became too bad for the couple to continue forward. Fortunately, some quick thinking on the heart transplant patient's husband's part saved the day. He called the nurse at the clinic.

Heart Transplant Patient Saved From Snowstorm

"Before the situation became critical, the husband made contact with a nurse from Cleveland Clinic," the statement read. "That nurse was able to contact the state police, and troopers were able to maintain continuous contact and locate them with an NYSP Utility Task Vehicle."

Troopers came to the stranded couple's rescue. They then transported her Portland Fire Department, then Westfield Memorial Hospital and finally to Jamestown Airport. I'm sure some Hollywood director is writing this all down.

She flew to Cleveland Clinic for surgery. A woman claiming to be the daughter of the heart transplant patient thanked the police for rescuing her mother. She commented, "Words will never express the extreme gratitude my family and I have for you ... That's my mom you saved!"

"This is an incredible story of perseverance and coordination," NYSP wrote in their statement. "The actions of the troopers, medical staff and transportation teams highlight how critical teamwork and quick thinking can save lives, even in the face of severe weather conditions. It's heartening to see such dedication to ensuring a patient received a life-saving heart transplant despite the challenges posed by the snowstorm."