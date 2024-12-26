Haunting Photo Shows Princess Cruises Passenger Days Before She Leaped To Her Death

New details have surfaced in the death of a Princess Cruises passenger, who lept to her demise while on board the cruise ship. The ship had been returning from the Caribbean to Florida when the tragedy occurred.

48-year-old Elizabeth McElmurray was traveling with her mom on the Princess Cruises ship when she tried to jump overboard. A photo just six days prior showed the two of them happy and all smiles. What exactly happened remains a mystery. However, her mother is understandably distraught.

"I never expected to lose my daughter. I want to also publicly thank the crew for their kindness and compassion during this ordeal," McElmurray's mother wrote of the Princess Cruises voyage.

"She was an amazing woman that loved her family," McElmurray's younger brother also wrote. Following her death, Princess Cruises released a statement about the tragedy.

Princess Cruises Tragedy

"Princess Cruises is deeply saddened to confirm the passing of a 48-year-old female guest who attempted to jump overboard earlier today," the cruise line wrote, according to Cruise Radio. "The guest fell to a lower deck, where she was promptly rescued. Shipboard personnel immediately provided emergency medical care, but despite their best efforts, she could not be revived."

Meanwhile, witnesses describe the traumatic event aboard the Princess Cruises ship. On the Princess Cruises Reddit page, one passenger said it was horrifying.

"My mom and cousin watched the whole thing. They were directly below us two floors down. Nobody ever came to question them. They are very traumatized by it," one user wrote. "They said she hit everything on the way down and it was extremely disturbing. Someone held her by her arm for a couple of seconds before she fell." Meanwhile, another Reddit user, who claimed to be a cousin of the victim, reached out to the public and said that the family was appreciative of their support.

"I just want to say I appreciate everyone's thoughts and concerns, and overall sensitivity to what happened, I won't go into details as it was a very personal situation, but I will say she was really looking forward to this cruise, as it was especially important for her mother," the user wrote. "Thank you all again for being so kind and understanding, my aunt would also really appreciate that."