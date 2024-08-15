Hamptons May Be The Beach Destination But It Struggles In One Key Area

While the Hamptons are a go-to destination each summer, the area is also notorious for subpar cell phone service.

According to the NY Post, "exasperated Hamptonites" have begun to use signal boosters on their vehicles, in an effort to improve their service.

The devices have made quite a difference for visitors, and they sell for around $500. Made by companies such as weBoost, Wilson Amplifiers, and Cel-Fi, the devices have long been popular with long-haul truckers. Perhaps the greatest downside of the tool is its appearance. Being so clunky and "ugly," it is a bit surprising that the devices have become so popular with the "posh crowd" of the Hamptons.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Moreover, the device antennas have to be affixed to the outside of the car, near the center of the roof. The wire, from the 7.5-inch antenna, is then threaded into the vehicle itself, via a window or a small incision which is drilled into the top of the vehicle.

The process only grows more complicated, as that wire is then connected to a booster box, which rests on the back seat or floor. Finally, the booster box connects to a small, internal antenna. The internal antenna can be mounted upon, or simply rest, atop the car' dash.

While Wilson Amplifiers claims their booster can increase phone signal by "up to 32 times," the hassle is plenty a deterrent to some. Notably, phones do work best when they are within 18 to 36 inches of the internal antenna.

Booster Boxes Becoming Quite Popular in Hamptons

Summer in the Hamptons carries a certain aesthetic. Expensive linen pants, Hermes handbags and luxury vehicles are more the rule than they are an exception. In regards to the vehicles themselves, clunky booster boxes are certainly a bit of an eye-sore.

One vintage auto collector was quoted as saying the booster was "not going on the Ferrari." The same collector admitted to planning a booster for his most practical vehicle - his 1977 Ford Bronco.

Moreover, another middle-aged resident of the area reportedly bought three boosters, but has yet to install any of them.

Summer in the Hamptons is all the rage, and booster boxes have found themselves right in the middle of things.