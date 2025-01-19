Group Of Disabled Marines Bond On Their Love For Skiing In Heartwarming Tale

I've never been skiing, but I imagine like most recreational sports it can be incredibly bonding. Take this recent heartwarming story for example. A group of disabled marines recently bonded over their love for skiing and snowboarding. They gathered together at a mountainside Airbnb for a week of shredding the slopes.

For these marines, it was a big deal to gather together. It allowed them to feel a sense of community. Marine Annika Hutsler explained what the weekend meant to her. "I love these events because we all have the same stuff that we're dealing with," Hutsler told KSLTV. "We're all disabled in some way, whether it's mentally, physically, emotionally."

Disabled Marines Love To Ski

Hutsler also opened up about what it's like to be a marine and why she signed up for service. "There's nothing else like representing your country," Hutsler said. "I was willing to represent my country. And unfortunately, I had other things that happened."

Hutsler lost her right leg after developing a tumor on the limb. However, events like this with her fellow marines have allowed her to learn how to ski again. "We have all different levels, but we all hang out together for a couple days and rip on some snow," Hutsler said.

Semper Fi & America's Fund helped fund the event. The organization is an outreach for marines. Hutsler has worked with her fellow marines like Lujan to learn to ski and snowboard again. Lujan himself is paralyzed below the knees. It's her goal to compete in the Paralympic Games.

"It's something that's once in a lifetime, you know, not everyone gets to do it," Lujan said. "I get dual therapy because I get to be around other veterans. But I also get to see them go from, internally, in a shell when they first arrive at events, to flourish[ing],."

For Hutsler, her goal is giving meaning back to her life. It helps having a community built around her.

"It means the world to me, being at the highest level of sport, wearing my country's name," Hutsler said. "I think that's as proud as I'll ever be in my entire life."