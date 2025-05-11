Golf Legend Has Close Call After Plane's Windshield Shatters Mid-Flight In Terrifying Moment

Golf legend Greg Norman almost had his ticket punched during a scary situation in the air. The 70-year-old revealed the windshield on his private plane had shattered mid-flight.

He had been traveling from California to Florida. But he was forced to return LAX when the windshield shattered on the plane. Fortunately, there was no other damage, and the golf legend wasn't injured. Taking to social media, he shared his close call. He revealed it was only the second time something like this had happened.

"Inflight LAX - PBI loud pop = shattered windscreen," Norman posted Friday. "Only the second time in 40yrs of private travel. Returned to LAX to the professionals to make sure all ok. Thanks, all."

He also shared that emergency responders met the plane once it landed. It's likely that this hasn't scared the golf legend off flying. Norman has been flying privately for years. In 2020, he opened up to Business Jet Journal about his flying experience.

He said, "I had a relationship with Bell Helicopter for a long time. I also bought a Jetstar around 1988. I paid a million dollars for it. I flew it around the world thinking I was the king of the hill. And then I went into a GIII and I got a relationship with Gulfstream, very similar to the one with Bell Helicopter. I would acquire the aircraft, but they would lease back time at a retail rate. I would [arrive at a tournament] on a Tuesday and wouldn't leave until Sunday, so my plane would sit idle in the Middle East or Asia or Japan for five or six days, and Gulfstream would use it as a demonstrator."

Golf Legend On Flying

Along with flying comes risks, he previously had his plane malfunction while landing. But these moments don't worry him. The golf legend said that when his number is up, it's up.

"No. It's part of flying—or of driving a car or swimming in the ocean—it's part of life," Norman told Business Jet Journal. "If your number comes up, your number comes up."

Norman is a legend in the world of golf. Recently, he served as the CEO of LIV Golf.

"When we launched LIV Golf, there was no one that made more sense to lead the organization other than Greg Norman," LIV Golf's board chairman said Yasir Al-Rumayyan. "I thank him for everything he has done to establish, launch and grow our league. He has been instrumental to LIV's success."