Georgia Drivers Forced To Sleep In Cars After Getting Trapped By Snowstorm In 15 Hour Traffic Jam

"I haven't slept," Worley said. "I've never experienced anything like this my whole entire life." She ended up going 15 hours with "no food, no sleep, no nothing." Meanwhile, James Talabert and his girlfriend also got stuck on their way to Minnesota.

"We don't have anything to eat," Talabert said. "We only have water and we've been here since last night. It's kind of ridiculous." For Mark Coombs, a half-hour drive turned into a 15 hour experience in the traffic jam. However, Coombs accepted that it was just something that happens. He said growing up in the north prepared him. However, he said the response from officials is usually better there.

"It is what it is," Coombs said. "You go out in bad weather, you gotta deal with it."

Fortunately, things got moving eventually. But Georgia's Emergency Management Agency warned against driving after dark.

"A refreeze is likely again tonight once the sun goes down and any remnant water, snow and/or ice will refreeze overnight. Black Ice is possible for locations with snow/ice still on the ground, so as a safety precaution, please stay home and off the roads once the sun goes down,'" the agency wrote in an X post.