Dog Abandoned Outdoors In A Cage In The Middle Of A Blizzard

In a story that's a bit tough to stomach, a dog was abandoned outdoors in a cage in the middle of a blizzard. The startling incident happened in Kansas City amid one of the heaviest snowstorms in years.

The KC Pet Project shared the heartbreaking story in a Facebook post . The animal shelter said it received an urgent alert about a dog being abandoned to the elements. The dog was in a cage outside as snow began to accumulate around it. The winter blizzard brought more than a foot to the region.

A Good Samaritan noticed the dog after hearing it barking. Unfortunately, he was at a homeless shelter and couldn't take the animal in. Animal services field supervisor Angelina Bryant, "braved the freezing cold and treacherous conditions to rescue a dog in need." Bryant had to scale the gate of the animal shelter after it got frozen shut.

Rescuing A Dog

She then drove out into the blizzard.

"When I got there, I could see her shivering, but when she saw me, her tail wagged so hard it shook the crate," said Bryant.

"[The dog] was pacing, it was cold — shivering," she said. "How can someone do this? I don't understand. You don't know the circumstances, you don't know what's going through someone's mind, but I don't understand how someone could leave a dog in that type of condition."

Fortunately, the animal didn't have any frostbite or other injuries. The dog is now living at the animal shelter waiting for someone to adopt her. It's a good ending to what could have been a very tragic story.

Unfortunately, it's not uncommon for stories like this to occur. KC Pet Project says that it has an increase in calls whenever bad weather hits the area. This is especially true in colder months. "We have been really busy," she told KCTV 5. "A lot of welfare checks, animals being left out in the snow."