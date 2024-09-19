Furious Visitors Call Out Zoo For Painting Dogs To Look Like Pandas In Obvious Dupe

A zoo in China is under intense scrutiny, after it was discovered by visitors that the panda exhibit was not quite the experience they were expecting.

Zoo staff were caught plain as day when they painted dogs to look like pandas. According to LADBIBLE, the scheme came to a bitter end when the dogs barked and screeched, as dogs do. Obviously, such sounds are not common for pandas. Likewise, photos taken by zoo guests supported the conclusions found after the barks. Namely, these were not pandas at all, but rather, fluffy dogs.

The unnamed zoo who tried to pull off such a heist is in Guangyuan. Hilariously, the dogs, which were plenty cute in their paint, behaved nothing like pandas. With tongues out, they moved quickly through the sun, and enjoyed time next to a pool of water.

The dogs did their best to keep guests entertained. And while many visitors may have been exactly that, calls for refunds have been loud and clear. Many of the zoo's visitors are not pleased with the attempted ploy to dupe them out of hard-earned money.

Zoo Visitors Call for Refunds After Zoo Tries to Use Dogs in Panda Exhibit

Importantly, the zoo offered visitors a chance to "see a string of 'rare and exotic animals' at the attraction." Obviously, painted dogs are not really all that rare and exotic. Or are they?

The zoo has argued from the start of the controversy that they did not market the exhibit as pandas, but rather as a pair of 'panda dogs.' That answer was met with some quick pushback, especially from local media. Eventually, the zoo broke and admitted to simply painting Chow Chow dogs to look like pandas. Chow Chows are a breed from northern China, and they are easily identified with a thick double coat of fur and a "lion-like mane" near their head.

Honestly, while the zoo's visitors are rightfully disgruntled, the zoo's unusual marketing is appreciated, even if controversial. In the world of animal enclosures, the market is undoubtedly competitive. Finding an edge is important, and perhaps this story will push the Guangyuan zoo to previously unseen heights.