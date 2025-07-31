Frustrated Woman Angry Someone Cut Her Flowers Before They Bloomed, Gets Surprising Culprit

A frustrated woman took to social media after it appeared someone came into her garden and snipped all of her flowers before they bloomed. However, it appears to be more complicated than she anticipated.

Speaking with People, Heather Seid said she was quite excited for her flowers to bloom. She had a number of daylilies on the property. However, they all disappeared overnight.

"We rent this house that we're in right now, and so the flowers were planted before we got there, and I actually didn't know what they were until I posted this video, and all of these gardeners came out of the works to tell me they're daylilies," Seid told People. "I was telling [my husband], 'You're gonna miss seeing these flowers, so I'll make sure [I] take a picture,' because there were like, three or four buds that were about to, like, open."

Flash forward to the next morning, and the flowers were gone. It looked like someone snipped them.

"My assumption was like, somebody just likes fresh cut flowers, or maybe they just don't like the way they look. I was just curious on why somebody would do this? And so I put up the sign rather than be mad and storm down my neighbors' houses," she said. Heather wrote a sign asking why her neighbors cut her flowers.

However, she soon learned what actually was the cause. It was a family of deer that ate the plants.

"Nobody responded, because it turned out it was deer, which was the overwhelming comment," Seid says. "A few days later... it was a doe and her two babies eating the rest of the buds. We decided it was fine."

Ultimately, they decided to let the deer have the flowers.

"I asked my kids after all the comments, I said, 'What would you like me to do?' Because there were a lot of comments on how to keep the deer from eating the buds... And my kids were like, 'We'd rather be a deer buffet,' " she shares. "We have a lot of critters that we enjoy watching, like groundhogs and birds, and we have a lot of bunnies that live in our, like, little area. It's very sweet," Seid says.