Four New Mexico Deputies Fired Over Viral Video Of Them Torturing Baby Bunny

Four New Mexico deputies are in big trouble after a video of them went viral. The video showed them terrorizing and torturing a baby bunny for their own amusement while on the clock.

The department launched an investigation into the four deputies. After a year-long investigation, the department concluded the four were at fault and fired all of them last week.

In the video, Deputy Alejandro Gomez threatened his co-worker with a taser. He then threw the little baby bunny at their patrol cruiser. The impact of the throw killed the animal. Prior to the deadly throw, the four passed around the little baby bunny that they found on the side of the road, toying with the frightened creature.

After they had their fun, one of the deputies decided to release the bunny back on the ground. But Gomez wasn't done with the animal. He pointed his taser at his colleague, threatening to tase him. He wanted him to hand over the rabbit. However, his colleagues questioned his intentions and whether he would hurt the animal.

Fired For Killing Baby Bunny

"I won't throw it," Gomez promised. But he refused to swear that he wouldn't kill the animal. The deputy holding the rabbit was followed by Gomez, who demanded to hold the animal.

"Don't f-king kill it," the deputy ordered before giving him the baby bunny. Immediately afterward, Gomez threw the rabbit at the side of the cruiser and crushed it.

Gomez was fired for the horrifying video. His three other colleagues were also fired as well. Grant County Sheriff Raul Villanueva confirmed that the officers had been let go over the incident. But he refused to comment on it any further. He labeled the issue a "personal matter."

The firings come after the department placed Gomez on leave, charging him with four counts of assault on a police officer and one count of extreme cruelty toward animals. We'll see what becomes of those charges.

But all of the officers involved in the video have been fired. That also includes the one who initially reported the matter to his superiors as well.