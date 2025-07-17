Former Professional Baseball Player Drowns While Trying To Rescue Swimmers In South Carolina

A former professional baseball player has sadly drowned while heroically attempting to save several swimmers in need. The tragedy occurred in South Carolina last Sunday.

Former professional baseball player Chase Childers drowned on July 13 while vacationing in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. He drowned trying to save other swimmers.

"We would like to provide additional information on Sunday's incident," police said via X. "The victim, Chase Childers, and another person entered the water to help 4-5 individuals who were in distress. Sadly, Mr. Childers was caught in the rip current, as well. He died trying to save others."

Meanwhile, Georgetown County Sheriff's Office confirmed authorities "participated in the recovery of a body from the ocean today after a swimmer in distress was reported just after 5 p.m."

Former Professional Baseball Player Dies

Childers leaves behind a lasting legacy both on and off the field. He was a former professional baseball player . He played in 2009 and 2010 in the Baltimore Orioles system. However, he retired before making it to the MLB. From there, he worked as a police officer and found a new passion for helping others.

"We are devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved Chase," GoFundMe organizer Jordan Wicker said. "It feels surreal, incredibly hard to grasp, and profoundly unfair."

The former professional baseball player was helping others until his dying day.

"Chase was a truly selfless individual, always prioritizing the safety of others above his own," his family said in a statement to WCDB. "Without hesitation, he would leap into action whenever someone was in need, ready to tackle any challenge that came his way. To his family and all who knew him, he will forever be remembered as a hero."

The town is in mourning over the death.

"The Town is saddened by the report of the drowning over the weekend. We pray for the family members and offer our condolences," Pawleys Island Mayor Brian Henry said in a statement on Monday, July 14.

The mayor also warned visitors to be careful of the island's waters. It's just the latest drowning in the area.

"We regret the recent drownings and Town Council will investigate all means available to mitigate the risk of future occurrences, including efforts to educate visitors on the dangers of rip currents," the mayor concluded.