Former Miss North Carolina Gets Surrounded By Wolf Pack In Terrifying Video

When thinking of Miss (Insert Any State) I imagine a beautiful woman who loves getting dressed up and staying indoors. I definitely do not imagine then out and about hunting in the wilderness. However, former Miss North Carolina proves me wrong. Not only is she out and about in the wilderness hunting, but she is thoroughly enjoying it too. Thank goodness she has some experience otherwise I would have been even more terrified when I saw her get surrounded by a wolf pack.

Miss Carolina Surrounded By Howling Wolf Pack

??SURROUNDED BY PACK OF HOWLING WOLVES??

Watch @MissNCusa2011?s quick ? on a beautiful gray wolf! If you look closely, you can also see another one coming down the trail towards her afterwards. Definitely an INTENSE encounter in the wilds of Alberta! pic.twitter.com/4zm6DiYnnf — Drury Outdoors (@DruryOutdoors) February 2, 2025

A video shared on X shows Miss North Carolina as she engages in an intense wolf hunt. In the video, you can hear her making animal distress sounds. This acts like the dinner bell to the wolf pack. They hear the noise and assume there is a wounded animal nearby, thus meaning an easy catch for them. You can hear their answering howls as Brittany Kichton, Miss North Carolina, is surrounded by a wolf pack. While you cannot see the entire pack, the howls definitely indicated that it is a decent size pack and they are coming at her from all sides.

Eventually, one gray wolf erupts from the woods in front of her and Brittany does not miss a beat. The former Miss North Carolina aims and shoots, narrowly missing the beautiful creature. Luckily for the wolf, she needed to reset her gun so is quickly disappeared back into the thicket. Mere moments later, another one approaches her on the trail. However, regardless of the high intensity of the situation, Brittany always keeps her cool.

How Did Miss Carolina Get Into Hunting?

With her calm and cool demeanor, it is easy to see that this is not Brittany's first hunting trip. After all, I know I would not be that calm if I was surrounded by a wolf pack. But, how did the former Miss North Carolina get interested in hunting in the first place? Whiskey Riff shares that she fell in love with hunting the same year she won Miss NC USA. She was invited to Texas for a whitetail deer hunt, and never looked back. From that point on, she was hooked on hunting. To make the sport even more special to her, that is how she met her husband as well. Later in 2016, she took part in a Canadian wolf hunt and that is where she met her husband.

There, she did not just fall in love with wolf hunting but also with Alberta, Canada. Eventually, she even made the decision to relocate there with him. While she loves hunting animals, she also loves providing for them as well. Whiskey Riff shared that she has "put her education (two Bachelor of Science degrees in Biology and a Masters in Animal Science" to use." She does this by working to create "premium wildlife habitats on her Alberta property."