Canada Man Literally Jumps On The Back Of A Polar Bear To Save His Wife From Being Mauled

Nothing is stronger than love. Not even the fear of a polar bear tearing you limb from limb. A man in northern Canada proved that when he fought to save his wife from an animal attack. Learn the crazy story of the man who jumps on the back of a polar bear to save his wife from being mauled.

Man Jumps On Back Of Polar Bear To Save Wife

BBC reports that the man and his wife left there home early in the morning searching for their dogs. As they were walking down their driveway, a polar bear lunged at the man's wife. Surprised, the woman slipped on the ground, putting herself in an incredibly vulnerable position in front of this apex predator.

However this husband was not going to let his wife get mauled by a bear. Instead of standing idly by this man jumps on the polar bear to save his wife. Police reports share that "The bear then attacked the male, causing serious but non-life threatening injuries to his arm and legs."

Eventually a neighbor heard the commotion and came over to help. They shot the bear several times until it retreated into the nearby woods. After the the bear had left the scene, local rescue was called and the man was transported to a community nursing station. He was treated for his injuries and police monitored the area to ensure there were no other polar bears lurking about.

Are Polar Bear Attacks Common?

Hearing a story about how a man jumps on polar bear to save his wife got me thinking, just how often do polar bear attacks occur. While they are not the most common type of attack, they are increasing in frequency. Exact reasoning and trend data is not readily available. However, Polar Bear International did share what type of polar bear is most likely to attack.

They stated, " Nutritionally stressed adult male polar bears were the most likely to pose threats to human safety." They continued by sharing that "61% of bears that attacked humans being in below-average body condition."