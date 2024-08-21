Food Truck Offers Seagull Insurance After Hungry Birds Eat Customers' Food

When you eat on the beach, you stand the chance of running into a special type of thief. These food thieves fly high in the sky and take any opportunity to steal food straight from your fingertips. Seagulls do not mess around when it comes to feeding opportunities. However, this food truck is not located on the beach and still has to deal with these pesky food thieves.

Luckily, they came up with the perfect solution. This food truck is now offering seagull insurance to all of its customers.

Seagull Insurance, What The Heck Is It?

Hawkins BBQ is a food truck located on the Isle of Man in the UK. In addition to selling delicious food to its customers, it now offers seagull insurance. With each meal, the customer is offered seagull insurance in case those food thieves sweep down and steal people's food.

On Instagram, the food truck stated, "I think it's fair to say that many on the island have had one or two (traumatic) experiences with the island's enthusiastic Seagulls." To mitigate those traumatic experiences, Hawkins BBQ is offering seagull insurance at a small fee.

When purchasing your food item, customers who pay that additional small fee are guaranteed a full replacement of their meal if a seagull happens to swoop in and fly off with it.

It Gets Even Better

Besides being a brilliant idea to protect customers' food, this seagull insurance also helps seagulls in the area. The NY Post shares how "the proceeds from the insurance policy will be donated to the Manx Wildlife Trust, a nature conservation charity in the area."

Matt Hawkins, the chef and co-owner of the food truck, admits that he got the idea for the seagull insurance from Scotland. He also explains that seagulls are a protected species in the UK. "They've become overpopulated, and therefore more aggressive in fighting for food."

Luckily, this brilliant idea of seagull insurance gives customers peace of mind, and the seagulls remain unharmed.