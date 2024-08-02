Driver Runs Over 25 Seagulls in Shocking Display of Violence

Wildlife officers say they identified the man who killed 25 seagulls while driving through a beach in southwest Washington, but they're still trying to make contact with him. In this week's announcement, authorities with the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife Police say the incident happened in the evening on July 27 at Long Beach in Pacific County.

Although they did not release the man's name, authorities shared images of him driving the silver Jeep used to kill the birds and its California license plate that reads 9FIA392. In one image, you can see a dead bird stuck in the grill. They added that they were having trouble contacting him because he lives out of state.

According to the announcement, multiple witnesses reported seeing the man intentionally kill the seagulls while driving the Jeep. "Multiple witnesses came forward including three that stopped the vehicle, photographing it and the driver," authorities said, adding: "The same Jeep nearly struck two subjects walking their dogs on the beach."

Witness called it a 'horrific massacre'

One witness, Kim Ledyard McGee, described the scene in a Facebook post, calling it a "horrific massacre." In the comments on her post, she explained that she gathered up three injured birds to take them to an emergency veterinarian but they all died en route. She also said the people who confronted and photographed the man "deserve a community civil service or humanitarian award."

With the man identified, McGee said: "Sadly, he and his wife have chosen not to respond to calls from law enforcement so now we will just have to wait and see if he shows up for a court date. If not, then he will have felony warrants issued. Hopefully, he will never show his face on our beach ever again."

Seagulls are a protected class

Washington wildlife officials say state law prohibits the hunting and fishing of protected wildlife and state law classifies seagulls as protected wildlife. Although seagulls are not specifically mentioned in the statute, the language of the law covers protected migratory birds. According to state law, the penalty for the unauthorized killing of wildlife ranges from misdemeanor to felony charges depending on the animal and context.

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding the person of interest or vehicle pictured above to contact the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police at (877) 933-9847, online, or text WDFWTIP at TIP411 (847411).