Florida Sues FEMA Over Discrimination Accusing It Of Denying Aid To Trump Supporters

Florida is suing Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell and a former FEMA supervisor over alleged discrimination. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the lawsuit on Thursday. Moody believes the organization violated Florida residents' civil rights during Hurricane Helene and Milton.

In particular, Moody is accusing FEMA and its officials of discriminating against Trump supporters affected by the hurricanes in the region. The lawsuit names both Criswell and former FEMA supervisor Marn'i Washington. The organization fired Washington after reports surfaced that she told workers to skip any houses that had Trump signs or flags.

"Hurricane season is not over, and the federal agency in charge of emergency response is embroiled in scandal - caught withholding aid from storm victims in Florida who support President Trump," said Moody, a Republican via NPR. "I am taking swift legal action to find out how far this political discrimination reaches. And to make sure all Americans who fall victim to devastating storms are served. Regardless of their political affiliation."

Criswell ended up firing Washington after details surfaced publicly. She said that Washington was in "clear violation of FEMA's core values and principles to help people regardless of their political affiliation." However, Washington said that she was following standard protocol by the organization.

FEMA Sued By Florida