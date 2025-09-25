Florida Fisherman Suffers Major Injuries After Shark Attack: "Could See Down To His bone"

A Florida fisherman is lucky to be alive after suffering major injuries from a shark attack. The father of three was in the Bahamas when the large fish attacked him.

According to WPBF, Eddie Jarmakowicz had been spearfishing in the Grand Cay back in August. That's when he was attacked by a shork while snorkeling. The attack left him with serious and pretty gnarly injuries. Now, the fisherman is speaking out about the shark attack.

"I'd speared a mutton snapper. As I was swimming to retrieve the fish, I pulled it close to this (left) hand," he told CBS12. "I was swimming up to the surface and as I transitioned to look up for the boat, something hit my hand. I believe that my hand was all the way into the shark's mouth by the lacerations that came up the forearm."

Fisherman Vs Shark

He also added, "I kind of pulled back and then pushed forward. I lost the fish I had speared and never saw the shark that attacked me."

The attack left him with a pretty devastating injury. "My wrist was hanging down, and I could see flesh, so obviously that was a concern. I swam back to the boat, and the whole rescue started from then," he said.

It had been a six-foot reef shark that had attacked him.

"It came from behind me, turned and grabbed the fish, and unfortunately got my hand as well, and then it swam behind me and my friend tried to poke it away with his spear a couple of times, and then it swam off," Jarmakowicz told 25 WPBF.

The group wrapped a tourniquet around his hand and began the long return to shore. He lost more than a liter of blood.

"He had a major injury where we consider it a mangled extremity, multiple muscles that were exposed, tendons that were involved," Trauma surgeon Dr. Aleta Paschal told the outlet. "I could see down to his bone. And his forearm. I slowly brought down the tourniquet just to see if the vascular flow was affected, and thankful to God it wasn't."

"I believe eight tendons that needed to be repaired in his forearm. There were also smaller tendons, because the shark had another bite towards the wrist," Paschal told 25 WPBF.