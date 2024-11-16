Florida Family Owns 200 Snakes And Even Allows Their Young Kids To Cuddle With Them In Bed

Typically most families will own a dog or a cat. But one Florida family loves reptiles and owns more than 200 snakes. In fact, they even cuddle with the reptiles and allow their young kids to cuddle with them as well. I'm getting the hee-bee jeebies already. Count me in the same camp as Indiana Jones as those who don't like snakes.

They're not all so cuddly either. Socratis Christoforu also has venomous snakes in his possession as well. He explained via People that he started capturing venomous snakes like copperheads when he was just 6-years-old. Now, a grown adult, Socratis has shared his passion for the reptiles with his 9-year-old Adriana and 5-year-old Maximus.

While most people have a car in their garage or a home gym, the family have turned their's into a "serpentarium." They keep 200 snakes in the garage including a wide variety. We're talking pythons, boas, and even some venomous snakes as well. It costs them $1,000 to care for all of them.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

"I hold a venomous license, and every cage with venomous snakes is locked and labeled," Socratis says. "We've never had an escape. It's a lot of work, but it's rewarding, especially when you see your children grow up with such respect for nature."

Snakes All Around

But where I really get freaked out is that the kids cuddle with the reptiles. 9-year-old Ariana has 30 of them in her room, including two Boeleni pythons Fancy and Megatron. She'll often cuddle in bed with the reptiles while she naps. She'll also bring them to school as well. I suppose that can definitely be one way tos tand out among your class.

"It's normal for our family," Socratis said. "The children don't fear them at all; they're just curious about them, and we're lucky as a family to share this love for reptiles."

While they have a lot of snakes, they make sure to spend time with them and take care of them. They're hoping to break down the negative reputation that surrounds owning a snake as a pet.

"It's about breaking the stigma. We want to show people that snakes are beautiful, not something to fear," Socratis says. "Snakes aren't evil — they're misunderstood."