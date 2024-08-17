Fitness Coach Dies In Freak Swimming Accident In Vermont River

A local New Jersey community is in mourning after a fitness coach drowned. The fitness coach was in Vermont on vacation when he disappeared while swimming. Sadly, authorities later discovered his body.

35-year-old Tuan Baldino has passed away. Authorities confirmed that they recovered his body from the Mad River at Warren Falls in Warren. The recovery took place on Wednesday with Baldino reported missing last Saturday. Baldino was a Paramus resident. He went missing at the Cascades section of Warren Fall

Following his disappearance, authorities closed both the falls as well as the surrounding river. Sadly, in this case, a high-flowing and unpredictable river hampered search efforts. It became dangerous to try to locate the missing fitness coach.

While authorities plan to reopen the area, they urge a word of caution to avoid any further tragedies. They suggest visitors avoid swimming or getting in the river due to the current. "The Vermont State Police cautions the public to expect continued hazardous conditions even after the area re-opens to the public, and to avoid swimming or jumping into the river," the statement read.

Fitness Coach Drowns

During their search, rescue crews removed several logs from the water as well. While they're investigating Baldino's death, they do not consider it suspicious. While I'll wait for more details, it sounds like the fitness coach was a victim to dangerous waters. It's been a deadly summer in that regard with people dying in both fresh waterways as well as the ocean due to strong currents.

Baldino was a staple of his local community. He ran his own personal training service called Fitness Gainz Academy. He also mentored and worked with clients at various gyms in the area as well. On social media, he sometimes wrote words of optimism to encourage his followers to live their best lives. "Always remember to appreciate what you have and not what you don't have," he wrote. "You only get one life to live. So live your life abundantly with no regrets."

Prior to becoming a fitness coach, he was a graduate from Bergen Community College with an associate's degree in exercise science. He later got his Bachelor's in psychology from Kean University.