Fisherman Tries Driving His SUV On Thin Ice — It Doesn't End Well

While I understand that the appeal of ice fishing can be enticing, I expect people to use a bit of common sense. With temperatures varying the way that they have been this year, the ice that forms cannot be that thick. We go from freezing days to 55 degree days —not really suitable for ice fishing. However, one fisherman was so hungry for the catch that he couldn't wait. This fisherman decided to drive his SUV on thin ice. You may surprised, or not at all, to learn that it didn't work out for him too well.

Fisherman Drives SUV On Thin Ice

A Wisconsin native from Whiskey Riff shares the necessary details about ice fishing. They wrote, "If you're not familiar, you need about 4 inches of good, hard ice to walk on it, about 6 inches for an ATV or sled, and at least a foot if you want to drive a good-sized truck or SUV on it." Going back to the those fluctuating temperatures I was talking about, there is no way there was a foot of ice on the water. In order to get that much ice it would take several weeks of freezing temperatures, and that is without those weird warm days in there.

Well, this fisherman decided you have to risk it to get the biscuit, or in this case the fish. So, the fisherman decided to drive his SUV onto the thin ice of Puckaway Lake. Given the temperatures, the ice was very thin. Probably no more than 4 inches thick. Which according the the Wisconsin native, is only save for walking, not for cars. As you can imagine, a really heavy SUV and very thin ice do not go well together.

Things Don't End Well

As you may have guessed, thing did not end too happily for the fisherman who decided to drive his SUV over thin ice. Not only did he not get a fish, but he ruined his vehicle as well. The video shows him steadily creeping along the ice, for a moment it almost appears as if he might make it to the other side. Then, the inevitable happens. The ice breaks under the heavy weight of the vehicle, and the car goes crashing down. As the entire nose end of the car goes into the ice, the driver frantically pulls himself out of the driver side window.

The gentleman recording the video can be heard saying, "There it is....there it is" as he had been waiting in anticipation for this exact moment. The comments online seem to agree with the man recording the mishap.

"Ahhh these people seem to Amaze me every year!It's so funny how they think that their heavy cars can be driven onto a thin sheet of ice. Every year ????"

"It's too bad he didn't go down with it."

"ice water rescue season gents."

"Darwin award winner? how much ice? 6in?"

Let's just say I don't think that this fisherman will make the mistake of driving his SUV on thin ice again any time soon.