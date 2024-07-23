Fisherman Rescues Fawn Struggling In The Water In Heartwarming Encounter

Sometimes fishing trips bring more than you bargain for, at least that is what happened to these two fishermen on their recent fishing trip. Angler K. Parson from AOT Bass Baits was out on his fishing boat, with a fellow fisherman, when he noticed a fawn struggling in the water near a boating dock. His mama watched in frantic horror as she saw her baby struggling, but she didn't know what to do.

Luckily, K. Parson did not hesitate. He and his fellow fisherman guided their boat towards the struggling fawn. Watch this heartwarming encounter as this fisherman rescues the fawn.

@armstrongoutfitters_aot Please enable Javascript to view this content AOT Pro Staff Angler K Parson turned himself into a hero for this Momma & Baby Fawn. Turns out the lawn crew scared them off and a water rescue ensued. Momma & baby are okay ?. Well done son! ? original sound - AOT Bass Baits

The baby deer was desperately trying to stay afloat and became more timid as the men approached. Luckily the men acted quickly, and Parson was able to grab the deer and bring it into the boat. The frantic fawn begins bleating, calling his mother for help. The poor baby's mother wasted no time in heeding her child's call. She raced into the water after them in an attempt to rescue the fawn.

The fisherman showed the mother that they meant her baby no harm as they carried her back up onto the boat dock. Upon realizing they were helping the fawn, the mother raced back to shore and awaited her baby.

Fisherman Rescues Fawn and Reunites It With It's Mother

After a seemingly stressful encounter for both mama and baby deer, the fisherman finally placed the fawn back on dry ground. Initially, the mother deer waits on the shore for her baby, but she gets spooked as Parson gets closer and runs off. The fisherman decides to place her in some nearby bushes so mama can find her later.

This is a great tactic as mother deer often leave their young in the bushes on their own. They do this when the fawns are young because they are not strong enough to go out and feed with their mothers. By leaving them alone, they lessen the chances of predators finding them. The scent of a fawn is less potent than that of a mature deer, and typically the mother deer will leave them in bushes or tall grasses to keep them hidden until the mother returns from feeding.

Be Cautious With Fawns and Deers

The baby deer from this heartwarming story ended up in the water because it got spooked. The lawn service that came to work on the yard scared the deer to the point that it ran into the water. When cutting your grass, or when hiring a lawn service, be sure to be on the lookout for fawns and other local wildlife. North American Whitetail states, " Each year, innumerable fawns, as well as turkey nestlings and ground-nesting songbirds, are maimed or killed by passing mowers".

Furthermore, many baby deer are actually harmed by humans trying to be helpful. Oftentimes, people are unaware that mother deer leave their babies unattended intentionally. They pick them up in an attempt to relocate them. People refer to this as "Fawn-Napping". If the deer appears healthy, leave it where it is. This way, mama can find her way back to her baby at dusk. Luckily, this man did the right thing and reunited this baby with his mama.