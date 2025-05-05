Fisherman Nearly Scared To Death After Snake Slithers Out Of Freshly Caught Bass' Mouth

Not gonna lie, I probably would have jumped out of my shoes. A fisherman got the fright of a lifetime after discovering a snake in a freshly caught bass.

The serpent slithered out of the mouth of the bass, causing the fisherman to drop both the fish and the snake. Instagram user @backyrdbassin shared his scary experience on social media. In the clip, you can see a fair sized bass that the fisherman hooked. However, the snake was a surprise, causing him to drop the catch on the ground.

He explained, "Little garner snake scared me s—tless bro was on a mission to survive tho if I never caught this fish he was a goner." However, it's not uncommon for largemouth bass to eat a variety of animals including snakes, lizards, and even a rare duckling or two.

So really the fisherman saved the snake from becoming lunch.

Fisherman And A Snake

"There's credence to all of it. Ducklings might not be frequent [prey] but that absolutely happens," Todd Driscoll a district fisheries biologist for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, told OL in 2023. "There's also no reason why a seven- to eight-pound bass wouldn't try to eat a baby alligator. When they're ready to eat, they're gonna eat whatever presents itself and is small enough that they can digest. It's really just that simple."

It's not the first time that a fisherman found a snake hiding in their bass. One fisherman commented about finding the exact same thing on Reddit.

It led to plenty of comments and reactions.

One wrote, "It's not that uncommon. That S movement on top of the water I'd imagine would be very enticing for a decent sized bass. The displacement of water from a snake would definitely catch attention and then the predatory behavior of a bass would all be but game over for the snake."