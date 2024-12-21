Fireplace Falls On 2-Year-Old Toddler And Crushes Him To Death In Heartbreaking Accident

With the holiday season in swing, children should be excited about Santa Claus coming out of a fireplace, not getting killed by one. Alas, we live in a world where horrible accidents like this one can take place.

A 2-year-old toddler died after a fireplace and a TV fell on top of him. The weight from both devices ended up crushing him. Following his passing, police ruled his death an accident. The tragedy began when the toddler was dancing to the YouTube program Cocomelon. While dancing, the toddler was crushed by a TV and fireplace in the home. According to BBC News, the TV weighed 66 pounds. The furniture was untethered to the wall or floor.

The weight of the TV and fireplace caused the toddler to go into cardiac arrest. Sadly, he passed away after being transported to a local hospital.

Based on the investigation, it sounds like a tragic accident. Detective Inspector Stuart Woodhead, of the Greater Manchester Police, investigated the case. He determined the toddler "had gone towards the fireplace." The boy had also "grabbed the mantelpiece." This likely caused both to topple over. Following an investigation, the Bolton Coroner's Court ruled the death accidental.

Fireplace Accident

"He didn't suffer, he didn't know what was going on," Woodhead explained. "It was an instantaneous event."

"He was a happy, well-looked-after child," he also added. "This is a tragic accident. He was well supported and loved."

According to Greater Manchester West area coroner Peter Sigee, the toddler's death "was caused by a head injury." Meanwhile, family members remember the toddler as happy and bright. At the time, a relative had been babysitting him. The family had planned to secure the fireplace and TV prior to the tragedy.

Helen Mayhew, the boy's grandmother, said they had been looking to secure the TV just a day prior.

"The day before the accident, me and my husband were looking at what we needed to secure it," she said. "They were resting against the wall but there were no fittings to attach it."

Following the accident, the family launched a GoFundMe to help cover burial costs.