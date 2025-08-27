Final Heartbreaking Call Revealed Georgia Man Was Lost In Woods: He's Now Been Missing For Over A Year

No one has seen a Georgia man for more than a year and a half. The last time anyone heard from him, he had called and said he was lost in the woods.

No one has seen Harold Eugene Clark Sr. since. The Georgia man disappeared on December 21, 2023. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office later found his black 2007 Toyota Camry. But there's been no sign of him.

"Every day it hurts more and more," Clark's daughter Shawndolyn told ABC News affiliate WJCL.

His wife Sharon is still inconsolable. She often thinks about the last day that she saw her husband. He had gone out to meet friends but never made it back home.

"I leaned over, kissed him on his forehead and he had a smile on his face," she recalled. "I told him we'll talk later."

Later in the evening, he called his wife.

Georgia Man Still Missing

"He called me at 8:30 that night and told me, 'I am on my way home. Have you finished cooking?' " Sharon told WSAV.

But he didn't make it home that evening. The Georgia man then called her the next day, saying he was lost in the woods. He had no clue how got there and didn't remember anything after his last call.

"He was lost," Sharon told WSAV. "He says he remembers calling me, telling me he was on his way home and he said, 'I don't know how I got here'. He said, 'I don't even know where I am at.' "

She tried to get him to call 911, but he never did. More than 10 months later, a hunter found his car in the woods. That was the last update they've had since the Georgia man went missing.

"The Liberty County Sheriff's Office completed the missing person report because Mr. Clark lived within the county. Mr. Clark's vehicle was located several months later at a wildlife management area in McIntosh County," a spokesperson told PEOPLE. "The last known cellphone tower information for Mr. Clark's cellphone was also in the WMA area in McIntosh."

His family still is hopeful they may get closure on what happened to him.