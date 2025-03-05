Fierce Feline: Cat Parachute Skis With His Owner

This has to be one of the coolest cats around. While most cats just lounge on the sofa all day, this one joins his owner on epic adventures. Thoth the Bengal mix cat has joined his owner for snowboarding, cycling, and even swimming. However, his latest adventure just might be the coolest yet. Watch as this cat parachute skis with his owner.

Cat Parachute Skis With His Owner

I will be honest, I had never heard of parachute skiing before. However, after watching this video I think it is definitely one of the coolest looking things out there. What makes this particular experience even cooler is that the man doing the skiing brought his cat along for the ride. Not only is he securely strapped to his chest, but Thoth even has his own adorable, little helmet.

People Magazine shares that this is not the dynamic duo's first time skiing together. Apparently Toth has joined his owner multiple times before. However, the pair was so good at it they decided to up the intensity this time around. So now we can watch the cat parachute ski with its owner. Luckily, it is clear that Thoth's owner clearly thought things through.

In addition to the harness that strapped him to his chest, the cat also rocked his own helmet and a protective coat. After all, we can't have Thoth getting cold feet (figuratively and literally). With all of those safety measures, and the bond that they share the cat seemed perfectly at ease as they sailed through the sky. The pet parent spoke with People about the experience.

"Thoth trusts me completely and feels safe," he said. "During the flight, he looked around with curiosity and was totally calm." Honestly, one of the best and cutest stories on the internet right now. Go Thoth!