Ferry Carrying 280 Passengers Bursts Into Flames In Chaotic Scene

A passenger carrying at least 280 passengers recently went up in flames. It was a chaotic scene that left at least one person dead with more deaths expected as details surface.

The ferry fire happened off the coast of Indonesia on July 20. The KM Barcelona VA boat had been traveling between the Talaud Islands and Manado. Around noon as the ferry neared Talisei Island, a fire broke out onboard. According to IDN Times, the cause of the fire hasn't been determined at this time. However, authorities are investigating the matter.

280 people were on board when the fire took place. Passengers chose to jump from the burning ferry rather than face the flames that were quickly consuming the boat. Fortunately, several of them had life jackets at the time, which likely saved their lives. Screams filled the air, breaking the silence of an otherwise calm Sunday.

Ferry Goes Up In Flames

The cause of the death is undetermined at this time. We do not know if the person drowned or was caught up in the resulting inferno on board. The Manado Harbormaster and Port Authority Office (KSOP) assisted in search and rescue efforts."There are KM Barcelona III, KM Venecian, and KM Cantika Lestari 9F," the Manado KSOP officer told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Nuriadin Gumeleng, a spokesperson for the North Sulawesi Search and Rescue (SAR) Agency, said search and rescue efforts are ongoing and focused on the ferry itself.

"Our operation is currently focused on locating and rescuing any remaining passengers who may still be aboard the vessel," Nuriadin said, according to Jakarta Globe.

Additionally, several local fishing boats came to the aid of water-bound passengers. They helped rescue and bring aboard these ferry passengers after they jumped ship. Passenger, Alwina Inang, says she floated in the water for an hour before finally getting rescued.

"I was eating with the family of the Head of the Talaud Criminal Investigation Unit when suddenly flames of smoke entered the ship's bridge," said Alwina.

"We immediately jumped into the sea," Alwina added.