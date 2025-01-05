Feral Pigs Are Terrorizing A Texas Town: Frustated Locals Speak Out

Wild hogs! Texas locals are fed up with a pack of feral pigs terrorizing the neighborhood. At least 10 wild hogs have been making a nuance of themselves in one Texas suburb. Frustrated locals are demanding officials step in or they will take matters into their own hands.

Locals say the feral pigs have torn through trash bags and through yards as well. It's been a real landscaping nightmare.

"A couple weeks back, I started seeing some diggings on the ground," homeowner Eric Mendez told WFAA. "To my surprise, a pig was on the camera."

Apparently, there are multiple feral pigs on the prowl. So far, officials have hired a contractor to try to handle their feral pig pigs problem. But it's not being taken care of fast enough.

"My first thought was, like, well, I can go shoot them," Mendez said. "But I'm like, yeah, I'm in a neighborhood. I can't just go out there and start blasting."

Feral Pig Problem In Texas

Instead of a shotgun, Mendez has used a slingshot to scare the wild hogs away. He and other neighbors have also resorted to making loud noises to try to scare them away. But they've been a pest so far. The animals are tearing up people's yards in a process called rooting. They dig for food underground.

According to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, feral pigs cause $400 million in damages in Texas per year.

"I was thinking, can I do anything here?" Mendez wondered. It appears that the feral pigs are coming from a nearby wooded area. "I did not expect something this big to start creeping from the creek."

"The hogs seem to be coming out earlier than they used to be. No one would ever see them because they came out in the dead of night. Now, they're coming out at 10:30 at night and are staying out until 6:30 in the morning. People are out in those times," said Brian Allen, another local man in the area.

We'll see if officials manage to solve their pig problem before it gets too far out of hand. Locals aren't happy.