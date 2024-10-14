FEMA Urges Federal Responders To Evacuate North Carolina County Over Militia Threats

FEMA is urging federal responders to evacuate a North Carolina after militia threats to the organization. They temporarily halted hurricane aid in the state over the weekend. There was a number of safety concerns after authorities arrested an armed man.

FEMA was in North Carolina for hurricane assistance after Hurricane Helene. However, the organization says it has been battling misinformation about its resource allotment. The organization says much of the misinformation concerns conspiracy theories. It's struggled with blowback, and now some people are allegedly threatening the lives of workers.

FEMA sent an email to the U.S. Forest Service on Saturday. It said a National Guard unit working for the agency "came across some militia members who said they were out hunting FEMA." Afterwards, the organization sent a message to all of its responders.

"FEMA has advised all federal responders (in) Rutherford County, NC, to stand down and evacuate the county immediately," an official with the U.S. Forest Service wrote to other federal agencies. "The message stated that National Guard troops 'had come across x2 trucks of armed militia saying there were out hunting FEMA.'"

FEMA Pauses

Later that day, authorities ended up arresting a man in Rutherford after he made a threat. He allegedly said he was going to "go mess up some FEMA personnel," said Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jamie Keever. Authorities arrested William Jacob Parsons, who had an AR-style rifle and two handguns.

"After further investigation, it was determined Parsons acted alone and there were no truckloads of militia going to Lake Lure," the sheriff's office said in a news release. FEMA temporarily stopped accepting in-person applications following the incident.

"For the safety of our dedicated staff and the disaster survivors we are helping, FEMA has made some operational adjustments. Disaster Recovery Centers will continue to be open as scheduled, survivors continue to register for assistance, and we continue to help the people of North Carolina with their recovery," a FEMA spokesperson told CNN.

We'll see how this affects those who need the much needed assistance.