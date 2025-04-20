Father And Son Die After Being Swallowed By A Sinkhole

Sadly, a father and a son have died after being caught up in floodwaters. A sinkhole ended up swallowing their car, dragging them down to their deaths. The incident happened in Italy on April 17.

64-year-old Leone Nardon and 21-year-old Francesco Nardon have passed away. Both were traveling through Valdagno when they sadly hit a sinkhole. The road they were driving under collapsed. This came amid heavy rain and rising flood waters on the road way. At this time, it's not clear why the father and son decided to brave the storm. But according to local news outlet Corriere della Sera, it had deadly consequences for the both of them.

It's suggested they were trying to help others during the storm. But this is unconfirmed. When father and son didn't return home by April 18, their family alerted the police to check on them.

Father And Son Swallowed By Sinkhole

Sadly, police search led to the bodies of both men. They found Leon's body six miles from the sinkhole. Police believe that floodwaters had swept him away. Meanwhile, Francesco's body was found closer to the sink hole. In the case of both men, it appears they escaped from the sink hole, only to later drown from the floodwaters around them.

It can only be described as a tragedy. Luca Zaia, the president of Veneto, mourned the loss of both men.