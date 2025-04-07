Father And Daughter Tragically Die In Their RV While On Vacation Together: "Loss Is Incomprehensible"

Sadly, a father and daughter have tragically died in their RV while on the first weekend of a vacation together. The two died after their camper caught fire while at an RV park in England.

The incident happened on April 5 at the Golden Beach Holiday Park in Skegness. According to the BBC, first responders were too late to save father and daughter from the RV fire. Both perished in the resulting blaze.

"We are still awaiting formal identification of the two people who tragically lost their lives in this incident, which could take some time. However, we do believe the victims to be 48-year-old father, Lee Baker and his 10-year-old daughter Esme Baker, both from the Nottingham area," Lincolnshire Police said in a news release.

"Lee and Esme were excited to be spending the first weekend of the holidays together," a family member said in a statement, per the release. "We are all utterly devastated at what's happened."

RV Fire

They added, "This loss is incomprehensible at the moment, and we ask for people to give us space to process this utterly heartbreaking loss."

Meanwhile, police haven't been able to discover the cause of the blaze so far. However, they noted that "investigations are ongoing." They also said that they will "provide more updates as soon as we can." However, Detective Inspector Lee Nixon noted that the RV fire was quite intense. That intensity can make their job increasingly challenging.

"We are working hard to validate the facts available to us to be able to provide answers for the family and loved ones of those who were very tragically taken by this fire," Nixon said, per the release.

Meanwhile, Dan Moss, area manager for prevention and protection at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, also weighed in on the RV fire. He mourned the loss of the father and daughter.

"Once investigations are complete, local fire crews and our community fire safety team will be on hand to talk to people in the area and address any fire safety concerns they may have, at what will be an upsetting time," Moss said.